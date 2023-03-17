BOVINA — Tickets remain, but are reported to be limited for the Livestock Foundation’s first concert of the year featuring American singer-songwriter, Chris Knight of Kentucky and Randy Miritello of Oneonta, on Sunday, April 9, at Chico’s Barn in Bovina.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. Miritello will perform at 7 p.m. and Knight will follow at 8 p.m.
The $25 tickets plus $3.52 fee are available at https://tinyurl.com/yc54tx2m.
Visit www.livestockfoundation.org for more information.
