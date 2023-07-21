OXFORD — 6 On The Square will continue its free summer concerts at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23, in Oxford’s Lafayette Park. Alice Howe with Freebo and their band will perform.
According to a media release, Howe grew up in Newton, Massachusetts, with a treasure trove of influences found in the record collection of her parents, from Muddy Waters, Mississippi John Hurt and Taj Mahal to the folk of Joan Baez and Kate and Anna McGarrigle to the rock of James Taylor, Joni Mitchell and Jackson Browne.
Freebo is described as a prolific Los Angeles musician who has accompanied Bonnie Raitt, Maria Muldaur, Jackson Browne, Ringo Starr and Dr. John. When he heard Howe play, a friendship and musical partnership began. Together, they have recorded and released two full-length albums: 2019’s “Visions” and 2023’s “Circumstance.”
Bringing a folding chair and/or blanket is suggested. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move inside 6OTS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.