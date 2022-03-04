Concert set with self-styled singer

EARLVILLE — Vance Gilbert will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville.
The American folk singer-songwriter started out as a jazz singer, switched to folk music, became a regular on the open mic circuit in Boston and toured with Shawn Colvin.
The self-styled contemporary folk singer has recorded 13 albums, including Side of the Road, three of them on Philo/Rounder Records
As described by Richmond magazine in a media release from EOH, “If Joni Mitchell and Richie Havens had a love child, with Rodney Dangerfield as the midwife, the results might have been something close to the great Vance Gilbert.”
As further stated in the release, Gilbert defies stereotypes. It’s little wonder then that he also exceeds expectations. In this case, the two qualities go hand in hand. “I’m black, I sing, I play an acoustic guitar, and I don’t play the blues,” Gilbert noted in the release. That may be a broad statement, but it rings with truth.
Proof of vaccination will be required at the door. Masks must be worn inside.
Tickets may be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/32uypsaa.
EOH is also selling raffle tickets for a St. Patrick’s Day gift basket valued at more than $500.
Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five and may be purchased online at earlvilleoperahouse.com.
