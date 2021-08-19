Concert staging set for opera

FRANKLIN — Franklin Stage Company will present a concert staging of a new opera titled “Libba: Here This Day,” the story of blues and folk icon Libba Cotten Friday through Sunday, Aug. 20 to 22, outdoors on the lawn at Chapel Hall in Franklin. Alternate rain space will be inside Chapel Hall. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
According to a media release, the opera tells the life story of guitarist Libba Cotten, a left-handed singer/songwriter who grew up in the segregated South, played the guitar and banjo upside-down and backwards and won a Grammy at age 91.
A cast of seven will retrace the story of how a little girl from North Carolina became one of the most original and revered folk musicians and songwriters of her time.
The piece will be conducted by Heather Bachman, played by pianist Sar Strong and sung by Gregory Sheppard, Jessica Montgomery, Danan Tsan, Sonja Hines, Noa DeRosa Anderson, Steven Stull and Jacque Tara Washington.
The performance is a collaboration with Syracuse’s Society for New Music.
Admission is free with a suggested donation of $20 per person.
Visit www.franklinstagecompany.org or call 607-829-3700 to reserve seats and for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.