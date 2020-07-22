Concert to be at Jefferson farm

JEFFERSON — The Woodshed Prophets, a quartet from Sidney will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at the Danforth Jersey Farm, home of the Cowbella Dairy, in Jefferson.
Tickets, limited to 50 because of state concert guidelines, are free and will only be available to be reserved from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Veterans Memorial Park at the corner of Main Street and Railroad Avenue in Stamford.
According to a media release, the concert mark’s the first of the season for the Roxbury Arts Group. “We couldn’t be more excited to open this season,” Roxbury Arts Group Program Director Karen Fairbairn said in the release adding, “The Woodshed Prophets are just the kind of live music we all need right now. They wake you up and make you feel alive and just happy to be here.”
The Prophets reportedly primarily play original material, a unique blend of rock and country that some people have described as “Power Twang.”
Masks and social distancing will be required. Visit roxburyartsgroup.org for more information.
