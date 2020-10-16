Concert to be streamed in Walton

Music on the Delaware will host a virtual concert featuring Kimberly Hawkey, Loren Daniels and Evan Jagels streamed live from the stage of the Walton Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Oct. 24.
Hawkey will be accompanied by Daniels on piano and Jagels on upright bass. The theme of the concert will be “Upbeat music for the times we’re in.”
Although the audience will be remote, there will be opportunity for audience and musician interaction through the chat option in Zoom. Song requests can be made, folks can ask Hawkey questions and win door prizes, presenters said in a media release.
Zoom access will be $10. Registration can take place at https://tinyurl.com/y6y8fkz4
Hawkey has previously appeared at Music on the Delaware performances at the Walton Theatre, first in November 2018 with her nine-piece Elvanelle Orchestra in a program called “Songs of the Catskills,” honoring the tradition of Catskill mountain entertainment during the Grand Hotel era. In February 2020, she appeared at Music on the Delaware’s Coffeehouse, performing songs from old films, and in April, she was a guest musician at one of the spring Virtual Coffeehouse concerts.
Hawkey has taught music for more than 10 years and conducts jazz and vocal workshops in schools across the country. She has recorded and produced two albums as a bandleader. For more information, visit www.kimberlyhawkey.com.
Daniels is a jazz musician, composer and teacher. He has performed with many jazz practitioners and has composed music for a number of jazz ensembles. He holds a master’s degree in music education from New York University. For many years, he taught music in the Teaneck, New Jersey, public schools and continues to perform and teach music privately since retirement.
Jagels is an upright and electric bassist. He earned a master’s degree in music performance from the City University of New York, Queens College. He has performed and recorded with many jazz luminaries and is a sought-after performer at various local venues, presenters said in the release. He is a lecturer of music at Hartwick College in Oneonta.
