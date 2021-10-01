Concert to feature folk singer who defies stereotypes

OXFORD — 6 On The Square at 20 S. Washington Ave. in Oxford will continue its fall season with a concert from folk singer/songwriter Vance Gilbert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
According to a media release, Gilbert defies stereotypes. He’s black, he sings, plays an acoustic guitar and doesn’t play the blues.
With 13 albums released so far, he’s made his mark on the folk and acoustic music scenes.
He’s recorded with Ellis Paul and shared stages worldwide with Aretha Franklin, Shawn Colvin, Arlo Guthrie, the Milk Carton Kids, George Carlin, Anita Baker, the Subdudes and Paul Reiser.
He’s also made a prominent presence at gatherings in Newport, Winnipeg, Rocky Mountain, Calgary, Ottawa and Falcon Ridge folk festivals, the Kate Wolf Music Festival and Australia’s Woodford Folk Festival and Mullum Music Festival.
Gilbert’s rapport with his audiences and his free-spirited performances inspired one critic to hail him as “a folkie trapped in a vaudevillian body,” with “a voice that could have been on the opera stage, a wit that could have been on a comedy stage and a songwriting talent that’s thrust him on the folk stage for decades.”
Gilbert’s latest album, “Good, Good Man,” was recorded with an A-list support cast that includes bluesman and singer/songwriter Chris Smither, Al Green’s organist Stacey Wade, Tommy Malone of the Subdudes on guitars, Mike Posner on backing vocals, and Celtic harpist and vocalist Aine Minough. The songs show Gilbert’s gift for compelling melodies, insightful lyrics, a witty and whimsical point of view, and the ability to maintain an inherent humanity that translates to his connection with his audiences.
The music is as varied as it is vibrant, from the philosophic musings of “Pie and Whiskey” and the rollicking R&B-flavored title track, to the swinging sound of “Zombie Pattycake,” the tender trappings of “Hitman” and the bare-bones remake of the 1972 hit “Wildflower,” a seminal song given Gilbert’s intimate and essential additives.
Over the course of his career, Gilbert carved out a singular niche with songs that have resonated with his fans and drawn in new listeners. His classic compositions — “Old White Men,” “Charlene,” “Unfamiliar Moon,” “Goodbye Pluto” and “Waiting for Gilligan” — are emotive and profound, offering certain truths in ways that make a meaningful impact in the most enduring and evocative ways.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online with a $2 service fee at 6onthesquare.org, or by calling 607-843-6876 to make a reservation. Doors will open one hour before the start of the performance.
Patrons will be required to show proof of a vaccination, either by a card issued by the vaccine provider or by an Excelsior Pass on paper or an electronic device.
Also, everyone entering the venue for a concert will need to be masked, covering the nose and mouth for the entire time the person is in the venue, except when that person is eating or drinking.
The performance also will be streamed live online on a pay-what-one-can basis with tickets purchased more than two hours before the show.
Visit 6onthesquare.org for more information.
