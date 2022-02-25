OXFORD — The McKrells will bring their mix of folk, Celtic, bluegrass and Americana music to 6 On The Square in Oxford at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
According to a media release, Kevin McKrell is said to have pioneered American Celtic music in 1979 with Donnybrook Fair. The trio’s 1982 album “Tunnel Tigers” remains a landmark of the genre with its blend of Clancy Brothers swagger and upstate New York attitude. He honed his style further in the 1980s with the Fabulous Newports, a harmony group known as much for its antics, comedy and long list of members, as its sweet singing.
In 1998, McKrell — who has three solo albums to his credit — formed a powerhouse band under his own name, merging the Irish sensibility of Donnybrook with a steely, world-class bluegrass edge. The McKrells toured harder than Donnybrook, bringing its music — with McKrell’s lusty vocals supported by hot string band picking — to Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and folk, Irish and bluegrass festivals and concert venues around the country.
He is best known for songs such as “Home in Donegal,” “You and Me,” “I Miss the Rain” and “All of The Hard Days Are Gone,” which have been sung and recorded by the Kingston Trio, Furey Brothers, Seamus Kennedy, The Druids, Dublin City Ramblers, North Sea Gas, Pat McKernan, Bob Shane, Hair of the Dog, Wood’s Tea Company and Get Up Jack.
Offstage, McKrell is a painter whose artworks hang in many of the venues in Ireland, Scotland and Italy where he’s performed. He has sold his work at Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival and will bring some paintings and prints with him to Oxford.
Joining McKrell at 6OTS will be percussionist Brian Melick, fiddler Frank Orsini, banjo player Scott Hopkins and bassist Arlin Greene.
Tickets at $20, plus a $2 service fee, may be purchased online at 6onthesquare.org or by calling 607-843-6876 to make a reservation. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination, either by a card issued by the vaccine provider or Excelsior Pass on paper or electronic device. Also, every person entering the venue for a concert needs to be masked, covering the nose and mouth for the entire time the person is in the venue, except when eating or drinking.
The performance also will be streamed live online on a pay-what-you-can basis. Purchases need to be made more than two hours before the show to receive the viewing link in time.
