An outdoor concert will honor the American flag and feature the Oneonta Community Concert Band at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 13, in the pavilion at Wilber Park in Oneonta. It will be held rain or shine.
According to a media release, selections will be played following a Flag Day theme. Flag Day is Monday, June 14.
Marches, familiar and new melodies and patriotic tunes, will be presented under the direction of conductor Kerri Hogle, secondary instrumental music teacher at Cooperstown Central School. Listeners may bring American flags and lawn chairs.
Audience members, not part of a family group or pod, will be asked to social distance and follow masking guidelines.
Call 607-432-7085 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.