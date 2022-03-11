Tumbleweeds
EARLVILLE — Tumbleweed Gumbo will perform at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville.
According to a media release, the Central New York band plays Cajun, Celtic, and American roots music with the occasional swing fiddle tune and tear-jerking jukebox ballad.
Led by Larry Jordan on acoustic guitar, his bandmates include Liz Friedel on fiddle, Werner Koegst on acoustic bass and Steve Blais on guitar, bodhran and button accordion. Lyric sheets will be available to audience members who want to sing along.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/s2pc5dvh for more information and tickets.
Little Delaware Youth Ensemble
DELHI — The Little Delaware Youth Ensemble will present an early spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at United Ministry of Delhi at 1 Church St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, Music Director Uli Speth will lead the string orchestra and Debrah Devine will conduct the preparatory orchestra in a program of music from the 1620s to the 1970s and featuring works by Farina, Mozart and Tchaikovsky.
The concert is free. Masks are required.
Visit www.ldye.org for more information.
LysandeR Piano Trio
ONEONTA — The Lysander Piano Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the ensemble plays violin and cello as well as piano. The award-winning group has reportedly developed a reputation for innovative programming of masterworks alongside newer selections and hidden gems of the repertoire.
Sponsored by the Future for Oneonta Foundation and New York Skin & Vein Center, general admission tickets are $25 each and may be purchased online at oneontaconcertassociation.org, at Green Toad Bookstore, The Eighth Note, or at the door.
Art in the Studio
ROXBURY — PLaYcatskills, a yoga studio/event space at 221 Hillcrest Drive in Roxbury, will host an Art in the Studio exhibit featuring the work of Deborah Ruggerio of Roxbury.
The upper case letters in the name stand for peace, love and yoga.
According to a media release, the studio was designed with the belief that people live their best lives surrounded by art, nature and music.
Ruggerio’s solo show “Bountiful Beauty” will open Saturday, March 19 and close Thursday, May 19. A reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26.
Gallery hours are 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Contact the studio at 607-326-6333, info@play oga2018@gmail.com or visit www.playcatskills.com for more information.
Play reading
COOPERSTOWN — “The Tragedy of the Faerie Queen and Her Councilors” by Joseph Scott will be streamed at facebook.com/GlimmerGlobe Theatre at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, as part of Fenimore Art Museum’s programming focused on new works by regional playwrights.
According to a media release, a faerie forest, once serene and blissful, experiences turmoil. As the faeries work to restore things they begin to realize that perhaps their problems lie inside the forest as well as outside.
A $10 donation or more is requested for the presentation.

DELHI — A pipe organ recital featuring organist Curt Sather will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at The United Ministry of Delhi at 1 Church St. and will be followed by a reception. Sather, who led the Pipe Organs of Delhi Bicentennial Tour last October, will play United Ministry’s historic organ.
According to a media release, Sather received music degrees in organ performance from Arizona State University and the Eastman School of Music in Rochester. In addition to performing as organist and choir director throughout the United States, Europe, New Zealand and Australia, he has recorded several CDs and has for decades performed in March to celebrate the birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach.
Sather’s concert will also feature the music of J.S. Bach in recognition of the composer’s 337th birthday on March 31. He will be joined by violinist Marie Tucker.
Free-will offerings will be taken. There is elevator access from the parking lot behind the church.

MIDDLEBURGH — American singer-songwriter and activist known for his music and efforts on behalf of the lost, lonely, shackled and scarred, John Flynn will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Middleburgh Library at 323 Main St..
According to a media release, Flynn’s work follows in the footsteps of Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger, Kris Kristofferson and other social justice troubadours as he gives a voice to society’s disenfranchised. His work fills hearts and opens eyes as he advocates for equality, justice and peace.
As further stated in the release, the performance has a suggested donation of $15. All donations will go to the library. Seating will be limited. Proof of vaccination will need to be presented and masks will be required to be worn inside.
Reservations are required and may be made by calling 518-827-4953.
