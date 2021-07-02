The Cooperstown Lakefront Concert Series will return with free live music from the bandstand at Lakefront Park at 1 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays in July and August.
Concert goers are encouraged to bring folding chairs, blankets and picnic suppers. The schedule is as follows:
July 6: Cooperstown Community Band
July 13: Kennesaw Mountain Boys
July 20: Council Rock Band
July 27: Hanzolo
Aug. 3: Cooperstown Community Band
Aug. 10: Becca Frame and the Tall Boys
Aug. 17: Barn Paint Blue
Aug. 24: Eileen and Shirley with Tom Burr
Aug. 31: Rickety Fence
