ONEONTA — The Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble will present a Conductor Fest Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, under the direction of seven music teachers who play with the group, the concert will feature classics, new works, and music from film and Broadway.
Andrew Pease (trumpet), who leads the Wind and Brass Ensembles at Hartwick College, will present Percy Grainger’s classic “Handel in the Strand” and two contemporary works, Martin Ellery’s “Paris Sketches” and Kelijah Dunton’s “Stillwater.”
Saxophonist Cheryl Nages, who teaches middle and high school band at Unatego, has chosen Franz von Suppe’s “Light Cavalry Overture,” while Paul Blake, trombonist and instrumental music director at Richfield Springs Central School, will conduct Henry Fillmore’s “Americans We” march. Ushuaia Diaz (clarinet), general and vocal music teacher at Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, will conduct Frank Erickson’s “Toccata for Band.”
Amy Hoxie (trumpet), elementary band teacher at Sidney Central School, will present John Williams’ “Raiders March” from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Somewhere” from Sondheim-Bernstein’s “West Side Story.” Paul Durgala (clarinet), elementary music teacher for the Oneonta City School District, has chosen Johnnie Vinson’s arrangement of “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing,” and saxophonist Deanne Perkosky, who teaches instrumental music for both the Unatego and Norwich school districts, will conduct Jennifer Higdon’s “Rhythm Stand.”
Founded in 2001 by Thomas S. Murphy, the Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble is a group of 40 musicians who rehearse and perform a wide variety of music, old and new, for concert band.
The event is open to the public, with donations accepted and seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Pandemic protocols will be observed.
Sunday’s free concert has been made possible with funding from the Dewar Foundation.
Call 607-432-7085 more information.
