Contemporary folk singer to perform

WEST KORTRIGHT — Contemporary folk singer Sloan Wainwright and her band will open the West Kortright Centre’s 47th performance season at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 29. The venue is at 49 West Kortright Road in West Kortright.
According to a media release, Wainwright’s unique hybrid of pop, folk, jazz, and blues is unified by her melodious tone and rich, powerful contralto.
Reportedly becoming one of contemporary folk music’s promising new artists, her voice has been described as husky and her renditions of songs as unorthodox in their phrasing, poetic in their pronunciation and tantalizing in their melodies.
Over the course of a 30-year career in music, she has played great concert halls, the most storied listening rooms, and top music festivals, while also teaching at the nation’s leading music retreats and making 11 recordings.
As a member of a family of artists (brother, Loudon Wainwright, sister-in-law, Kate McGarrigle, nephew, Rufus Wainwright and nieces, Martha Wainwright and Lucy Wainwright Roche), Wainwright has charted an artistic path all her own, one based in close observation, joy, and spiritual connection.
Sloan is described as having an ability to combine sensitive original songs with unique renditions of songs by Sly and the Family Stone, the Grateful Dead and the Beatles.
Seating will be limited at the indoor concert and masks are encouraged.
Visit westkc.org to purchase advance tickets starting at $18 for WKC members or $23; and $10 for those 9 to 19. The concert will be free for those 8 and younger. Advance ticketing will close at midnight Saturday.
An opening reception for an exhibit of paintings by Joan Nelson, curated by Alan Herman, will start at 1:30 p.m. Nelson (b. 1958, California) lives and works in upstate New York. Her work is included in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York; the Los Angeles County Museum of Art; the Minneapolis Museum of Art; the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C.; and the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
The Tulip and the Rose Café in Franklin will be onsite selling food starting at 2 p.m.
The doors will open at 2:30 p.m. Day-of tickets are $23 for members or $28.
Call 607-278-5454 or email info@westkc.org for more information.
