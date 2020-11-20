The Cooperstown Art Association’s Holiday Show and Sale is open through Dec. 23.
The galleries at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The exhibit includes paintings, woodworking, jewelry and more from local and regional artists.
Shoppers can also go online for holiday shopping. The online holiday shop, at http://www.cooperstownart.com/online-holiday-shop.html, includes one item from every artist in the show. In-store or curbside pick up will be available.
For more information, visit www.cooperstownart.com.
