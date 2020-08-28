The Cooperstown Art Association has issued a call for entries for its 2020 Essential Art, a regional juried art show.
According to a media release, all eligible artists 18 and older residing in New York state are encouraged to apply.
Works may be in any media. Single entries must be delivered to CAA between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, or Saturday, Sept. 26. Nancy Callahan and June Tyler will be the jurors.
Prizes totaling $2,400 will be awarded.
Essential Art will be displayed from Oct. 2 to 30, in CAA’s galleries at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Entry rules and the complete prospectus are available online at www.cooperstownart.com.
Essential Art, originally planned for earlier this year, was rescheduled because of COVID.
