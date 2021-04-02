Cooperstown author to read Thursday

Word Thursdays Online featuring Fred Schneider will broadcast live on Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8.
Schneider, a Cooperstown resident, earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in American literature from SUNY Geneseo. Following an executive career, Schneider owns the Landmark Inn in Cooperstown with his wife, Robin. He is a three-time novelist and a two-time invitee to Colgate University’s Novel Intensive. His short fiction and poetry have appeared in Congo Lust, The Atlanta Journal Constitution, Newsday and Backpacker Magazine as well as on public radio, where he enjoyed an extended gig as humor essayist for NCPR and where one of his essays, “The Distance of Fathers” was short-listed for national release, according to a media release. His novels, including his latest, “Last Stop, Ronkonkoma” (October 2019), have found critical success, the release said. His current projects include a fourth novel, as well as a play titled “The Glass Eye of James Fenimore Cooper,” based on Mark Twain’s essay on literary offenses, which he aims to produce locally this year.
Registration to read at the open mic for the 29th season of Word Thursdays is now open. Email info@brighthillpress.org to sign up. The first five poets will be given time to read one to two poems; all other poets will be wait-listed for the next month’s Word Thursdays. The open mic for the April 8 event is full, but there are openings for future readings .
To view the livestream, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84488608758 or Bright Hill’s Facebook page.
There is a suggested donation of $3, but the event is free to students. Donations may be made at https://paypal.me/brighthillpress, via Paypal with the email wordthur@stny.rr.com, with a credit card by visiting brighthillpress.org or by check, made out to Bright Hill Press Inc, and mailed to 94 Church Street, Treadwell, NY 13846, or by credit card by personal appointment by emailing info@brighthillpress.org.
Bright Hill’s facilities include the Bright Hill Community Library, home to more than 15,000 books and literary and art periodicals that may be borrowed by local residents; the complete catalog is online. The NYSCA Literary Map of New York state and The NYSCA Literary Tree, which was developed and is administered by the New York State Council on the Arts in partnership with Bright Hill.
