The Cooperstown Concert Series, which was to celebrate its 51st year, has decided to cancel the season. The final concert of the 50th season, scheduled in March, had also been canceled because of the coronvirus pandemic.
Cooperstown Concert Series had four concerts planned, on our way to a full six season season in 2020-21," the organization's website read announcing the cancellation. "Then COVID happened."
"We do hope that we can begin planning 2021-22, when that becomes viable for our audience, artists and volunteers."
Planned concerts were The Iguanas on Saturday, Oct. 17, the Oshima Brothers on Saturday, Nov. 28, The Restless Age on Saturday, Dec. 12 and The Small Glories on Saturday, Jan. 9.
