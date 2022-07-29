The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival will return in August for its 24th season following a two-year COVID hiatus.
“This season we are offering the Cooperstown community a collection of performances spanning an exceptionally wide range of musical styles and traditions,” festival founder and Artistic Director Linda Chesis is noted as saying in a media release.
Imani Winds will open the festival with a program of music for wind quintet at the Otesaga Resort Hotel at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Grammy-nominated ensemble “is famous for their innovative programming and dynamic performances,” the release said, and “Cooperstown audiences can expect a concert filled with their signature fresh energy and technical expertise.”
The groundbreaking wind quintet will present a program showcasing all the sonic possibilities of this combination of instruments, including works by former founding member Valerie Coleman, Indian-American composer Reena Esmail, and an arrangement of Revel’s “Le Tombeau de Coupuerin.”
The Verona Quartet will return to the festival at 7 p.m. Aug. 8, at the Otesaga. The multi-award-winning quartet, veterans of the festival, will perform a program of Puccini, Beethoven, and Dvorak’s “American” Quartet.
The festival will continue with a performance by the Caroga Arts Ensemble titled “Musical Kaleidoscope” at 7 p.m. Aug. 10, at the Otesaga. The ensemble, led by cellist Kyle Price, will present a program ranging from bluegrass and classical to jazz and pop. Tickets will be by donation.
“CSMF is thrilled to have Caroga Arts Ensemble making their festival debut, a group with local ties whose players will be presenting a really imaginative and diverse program,” Chesis said.
Violinist Danbi Um and guitarist Jiji will present a duo performance at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the Otesaga. They will present a program including works by Corelli, Paganini, Piazzolla and Ella Fitzgerald.
The festival will conclude with a performance by the Brazilian jazz group Trio da Paz, which NPR describes as the “cream of expatriate Brazilian musicians in the U.S.”, at 7 p.m. Aug. 29, at The Farmers’ Museum.
Audience members must show proof of vaccination, including a required booster shot for those who are eligible for all events.Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students and children. Tickets must be purchased in advance either online from www.cooperstown musicfest.org or over the phone by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559 and selecting Option 1. There is a $2 service fee per phone order. Visit cooperstown musicfest.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.