COOPERSTOWN — May-Britt Joyce is artist of the month for October at The Family Tree Gallery at 171 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, a display of the artist’s paintings is on display that feature lake and other view of Cooperstown as well as several flora and fauna interpretations. Frameable cards featuring her area scene paintings are available for purchase.
Joyce’s work has evolved from drawing, charcoal, plein air oil to acrylics since she began to pursue art imore than two decades ago. She has studied with several local artists including Amy Cannon, Mary Nolan and Susan Kenyon and maintains a studio on Railroad Avenue in Cooperstown.
Directed by Marjorie Landers, the co-op gallery opened about a year ago to provide an avenue for local artists to display and sell their works. It is open Wednesday through Sunday at hours staffed by local members.
Call 607-353-7777 or email thefamilytreeart@gmail.com for more information.
