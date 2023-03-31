BAINBRIDGE — The Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre & Gallery will welcome back The Corvettes to its stage when they perform their high-energy Doo Wop Revue at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7.
According to a media release from the Jericho Arts Council, the group is dedicated to preserving and performing the music of the 1950’s popularly known as the doo-wop era.
From New Hampshire to New Orleans and Virginia to Vegas, The Corvettes perform with an energy described as fresh and new. Their show and comical stage antics have reportedly left many a happy audience screaming for more.
In the tradition of legendary doo-wop revivalists Sha Na Na, every Corvettes show is said to be more than a concert and has been called an all-out doo-wop celebration. The group not only performs songs from the doo-wop era, their clothing and accessories reflect the styles of that time period as well.
In addition to performing their own concerts, The Corvettes have been known to tour with legendary doo-wop groups including The Drifters, The Tokens, Danny & The Juniors, The Platters, The Marvelettes, The Shangri Las, The Shirelles, The Belmonts, Gary U.S. Bonds, The Del Vikings, and The Teenagers.
Some hits from yesteryear Friday’s audience may expect to hear include Come Go With Me — Little Darlin’ — Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On — At the Hop — The Twist — Earth Angel — Sea Cruise — Rock Around the Clock — In The Still of The Night — Runaround Sue — Runaway — Palisades Park — Twistin’ The Night Away — Splish Splash — and Shake Rattle & Roll.
The works of Rachel Hares and Mark Picone will be featured in the Gallery.
General admission tickets are $15.
The doors and Gallery will open at 6 p.m.
Call 607-288-3882 for seat reservations.
Visit jerichoarts.com for more information.
