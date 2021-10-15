NORWICH — Tickets are on sale for the recently announced Chenango Arts Council 2021-22 performance season.

According to a media release, the following shows will be presented.

“Blues is Dead,” by the Nate Gross Band at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, a celebration of the blues music of the Grateful Dead.

“Film & Strings: The Gold Rush Revisited” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Violinist Elizabeth Simchik performs a one-of-a-kind score to Charlie Chaplin’s greatest comedy, “The Gold Rush.”

“Broadways Next Hit Musical” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

Magic by Michael Gray at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21. 

Performances will be held at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.

Tickets are available at https://chenangoartscouncil.thundertix.com/

Visit chenangoarts.org for more information. 

