Country blues musician to play

Music on the Delaware will host its third Spring Virtual Coffeehouse Concert 3 featuring Mike Herman at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.
The concert is free and access can be found on the Walton Theatre website, www.waltontheatre.org, or at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83980655293
Herman is a country blues musician from Schoharie County. He specializes in performing an original blend of country blues.
“Mike’s songs have a real down home, danceable quality to them. His rural tinged lyrics, bouncy melodies and solid fingerpicked guitar reflect his deep Piedmont Blues influences and the love he has for the country blues,” presenters said in a media release.
For more information on Herman, visit https://www.facebook.com/mikehermansolo/
Videos can be found at https://fb.watch/2PBqKbObLJ/
For tips to the musician, use PayPal.com@BluesnRags@aol.com.
Upcoming Virtual Coffeehouse concerts are: country singer Wes St. Onge on March 7; bodhran player Anna Colliton and Celtic fiddler Alasdair White on March 21; singer/guitarist Tom Wadsworth on April 18; jazz pianist Dave Braham on May 2; and Blue Tonic Band on May 166. The same Zoom address will be used for all coffeehouse concerts.
