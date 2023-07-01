HOBART — An exhibit called “Figure and Form: Collaborations” by John Jackson and Nancy Shaver will open at the MURAL Gallery in Hobart with a reception with the artists from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8. The show will run through Aug. 13.
According to a media release, Jackson is known for his whimsical metal sculptures, musicians and animals created from found objects such as recycled tools and hardware.
Shaver’s art incorporates many different materials into her colorful abstracts including paper, fabric, rope, metal, stone and glass.
Previously, the married couple only collaborated in terms of occasional assistance for each other, an opinion, a suggestion, or help welding. But when MURAL board member Liz McPhail asked why not a show of jointly created pieces, the idea took hold. Shaver said of the combining of their work, “I’ve really enjoyed the process — exchanging thoughts as objects changed and grew. My abstract work is landscape for John’s figures.”
MURAL Art Gallery is at 631 Main St. in Hobart.
Gallery hours are from noon until 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Visit www.muralartgallery.org or find Mural on Main on Facebook for more information.
