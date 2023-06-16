EARLVILLE — An Artist Talk with Maren True will be presented from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, in the East Gallery at Earlville Opera House at 18 E, Main St. in Earlville.
According to a media release, True’s exhibit “A Tale of Tangled Textiles” will be displayed through June 24.
During her talk True will discuss her creative process and inspiration. Her original fiber art combines wool, wool locks, silk and soy fiber, and much of it is hand-dyed by True in her Sherburne studio.
The fibers she creates are then layered into fantastical images and felted into their final forms.
Gallery exhibits are always free and open to the public.
More information is available at www.earlvilleoperahouse.com/artgallery.
