Dance ensemble to portray experience with dementia

ROXBURY — The Roxbury Arts Group will open its 2022 season with a performance by the Stefanie Nelson Dancegroup scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Roxbury Arts Center at 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury.
According to a media release, the piece that will be performed by the contemporary ensemble is described as a powerful yet playful, multidisciplinary exploration into memory loss.
The title chosen for the piece, “A, My Name Is…” refers to a children’s alphabet rhyming game designed to coordinate physical and verbal skills.
Choreographer Nelson employs a similar rhythmic progression as the main structural axis of the piece. Reminiscent of the way language is acquired and then retrogrades through aging, she translates her experience with dementia into intricate layers. Increasingly organized phrases peak and subsequently dissolve into disorientation — a visual metaphor for memory loss. Nelson makes use of apple imagery to evoke the loss of beauty and innocence, passage of time, inexorability of gravity, and inevitable decay.
Nelson notes in the release that she asked herself how she could physically investigate the experience of losing oneself and added that she hopes “people will walk away with a desire to ask more questions and confront what it means to live while the past is slipping away.”
An audience discussion moderated by local community health advocate Diana Mason will follow the performance.
The New York-based Stefanie Nelson Dancegroup is a contemporary performance ensemble producing original work in close creative partnership with performers, visual artists and composers.
Driven by public service with an education focus, the company’s work is distinctly conceptual with a visceral, striking visual approach.
Since Artistic Director Stefanie Nelson founded the Dancegroup in 2000, it has established its presence in the US and internationally, developing a repertory of intensely collaborative multidisciplinary works. The New York Times calls Stefanie Nelson Dancegroup “ferocious and truthful with loopy charm.”
Advance sale tickets are $21 for adults and $19 for seniors and students; youths 15 and younger will be admitted for free. Tickets at the door will be $26.
Visit roxburyartsgroup.org, email programs@roxburyartsgroup.org, or call 607-326-7908 for more information and tickets.
