Davenport Center for the Arts has resumed its live music sessions each Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Instrumentalists and vocalists are welcome and encouraged to jam, and listeners are also welcome. DCA, at 62 Davenport Center Road is also available for private events and functions as well as audio video recording and rehearsal and performance space.
Email Rich Mollin at mollinrc@oneonta.edu or call 607-278-5277 for more information.
