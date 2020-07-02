The Jericho Arts Council of Bainbridge is sponsoring 20 juried artists for Regatta Row 2020. The event is planned as a month-long, sidewalk exhibit of art, in Bainbidge. The event was originally scheduled to begin Memorial Day weekend, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
For the sixth year, artists painted Adirondack canoe paddle chairs, petite, child-sized versions of the chairs, and new this year, one “settee” (double chair). This year the theme is “Sunrise/Sunset." JAC provided the artists with the chairs, Golden Artist Colors donated paints, and artists will receive a stipend.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the street festival scheduled for May 16 was canceled, and the placement of the chairs on the village streets was delayed. "But now the time is right and the chairs will be installed by 4th of July," the release said. Mini canoe paddles painted by area young people will hang in storefront windows and will be auctioned to benefit JAC.
The artists participating this year are Alexis Van Buren & Michael Carlin, Carol Lernihan, Christine Giuliano, Diana Cornell, Ellen Lockhart, Fran Briggs, Jessica Tefft, Keiko Howard, Lori Kellogg, Mara Sisenstein, Pat Cristelli, Rachel Hares, Rachelle Brainard, Robin DeGolier, Russell Luscomb, Sarah Green, Sarah Kauffman and Margaret Rutler, Sherry Lane and Wendy Reich.
To cast a vote on a chair for The People's Choice Award, go to www.jerichoarts.com starting July 5.
To bid on a chair, go to www.32auctions.com/rr2020chairs, and for the paddles, visit www.32auctions.com/rr2020paddles. Bidding on both will begin noon Sunday, July 5, and end at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug 7. There may be a live auction of the chairs the weekend of Aug. 8 and 9, if appropriate and safe, according to the release.
Proceeds from the auctions will be used to cover expenses for this year and to ensure future support of the JAC artists and musicians, the release said. Donations will also be accepted.
For more information, email jacarttrail@gmail.com or call Rachel Hares at 607-643-2211.
Updates will be posted at the JAC website, www.jerichoarts.com/, or the Regata Row or Jericho Arts Council Facebook pages.
