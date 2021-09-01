Emily Pettigrew’s “Too Pure for this World” will be on display for two weeks at the Hunting Tavern Museum in Andes.
The show will be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 4 to 6, and Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11 and 12, or by apointment, at the museum at 288 Main St.
The solo exhibit of paintings encompasses two groups of paintings: Pettigrew’s geometric “quilt paintings” and her more naturalistic works that often depict scenes and historical architecture of the Catskill Mountains. In her quilt paintings, Pettigrew uses the aesthetic language of pieced textiles, a traditional women’s art in the Catskills, to depict non-traditional and “sometimes jarring” imagery, presenters said in a media release. In the other set, she creates “quiet and understated but uneasy images referencing history,” the release said.
Pettigrew, who was born in York, Maine, received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. In 2018 she was awarded a residency at Cill Rialaig Retreat, Ballinskelligs, Ireland. Her work is included in the collections of the Hall Art Foundation.
Pettigrew lives and works in the village of Delhi.
