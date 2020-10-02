The Roxbury Arts Group will open “Dialogue(s): New Works by Sinejan Buchina & Elaine Grandy” with an artists reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
“Dialogue(s)” explore the challenging use of unusual materials in unorthodox ways by experimenting with how paper, fabric, pigments and other materials change when exposed to natural processes like rust, weather and time, presenters said in a media release. Buchina, whose work is shown above left, and Grandy, whose work is shown above right, have their own approaches “yet there is a dialogue between their work — an exchange of ideas that speak to their mutual concepts, the release said.
Buchina uses topographic and political mapping to investigate her focus on issues of borders and displacement. In her work, she reconstructs the borders of unrecognized countries, de facto states and contested regions, according to the release. Buchina questions the location, both geographical and conceptual, of the boundaries that shape and define identity. Using painting as her dominant medium, she also employs installation, photography and video into her work, and combines traditional and contemporary materials. Exploring the dichotomy between abstract mapping composition, Buchina collects and utilizes the sentimental objects from these regions both organic and synthetic; rusted metal, live plants, and found objects and combines them with acrylic, ink, pastel and graphite, the release said.
Grandy, somewhat recently, became fascinated with how materials change when exposed to water, pigment, time and weather, according to the release. Her process is to submerge paper and/or fabric on trays (some rusted) in the out of doors or a bathtub. There they soak in water with a reduction of natural items such as goldenrod, black walnuts, beets, onion skins, herbs and leaves, the release said.
The “Dialogue(s)” exhibit will run through Nov. 7. Visits to the Roxbury Arts Group gallery are free, and COVID-19 protocols can be found on at roxburyartsgroup.org.
The gallery is at 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury.
For more information, visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-326-7908
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.