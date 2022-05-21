BOVINA CENTER — The Livestock Foundation will present a catered dinner followed by a rock ‘n’ roll concert featuring The Figgs and Sarah Borges at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Chico’s Barn at 124 Bob Hall Road in Bovina Center.
According to a media release, a dinner catered by the Quarter Moon Café in Delhi will be served at 6 p.m.
The Figgs will perform at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by Borges from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.
The event will be held rain or shine.
Parking will be available in the hayfield.
No smoking will be allowed in the barn. No one younger than 21 may be admitted without a parent or guardian.
The $30 tickets are available at eventbrite.com. Visit www.livestockfoundation.org for more information.
