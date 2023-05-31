ONEONTA — Orpheus Theatre’s youth troupe, Starstruck Players, will present Disney’s “Descendants: The Musical” on the Bettiol Theatre stage at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3, and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4.
According to a media release, the production, described as magical enchanting and thrilling, is under the direction of Michaela Pawluk. Vocal coaching has been provided by Dan Chien and choreography by Angela Miller.
As the musical unfolds, audiences will be taken on a journey into the mystical world of the infamous Isle of the Lost, where the teenage children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil find themselves breaking free from the island’s confines. For the first time ever, they will attend a prestigious prep school alongside the offspring of Disney’s cherished heroes. Dramatic choices will be made by the mischievous troublemakers as they are faced with deciding between embracing the wicked ways of their parents or forging paths toward goodness.
Reserved seating tickets are available at www.OrpheusTheatre.org.
Tickets will also be available at the door starting one hour before showtime.
Disney’s Descendants is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are supplied by MTI. Visit www.MTIShows.com for more information.
