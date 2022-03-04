WALTON — Music on the Delaware will open its 2022 concert season with the Realtime Dixieland Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Walton Theatre at 31 Gardiner Place in Walton.
According to a media release, the Realtime Dixieland Band came on to the central New York music scene during the summer of 2017. Since then they have gradually added performance venues.
Dixieland, sometimes referred to as hot jazz, is described as a style of jazz based on music that was developed in New Orleans in the early 20th century.
The band’s repertoire includes music written and/or performed by some of the world’s most renowned jazz artists, Louis Armstrong, Jelly Roll Morton, Billie Holiday, Fats Waller, Al Hirt and the New Orleans Rhythm Kings, to name a few.
Band members include Mark Sands on drums, vocals and master of ceremonies; Greg Maistros, clarinet and soprano sax; Gary Solomon, trumpet; Becky Sabin, trombone and vocals; Carl Pickett, sousaphone; David Burch, piano and Matthew Downey, banjo.
Tickets may be purchased and more information obtained at www.musiconthedelaware.org for the in-person and live stream concert. A brief intermission will include an opportunity to win door prizes.
