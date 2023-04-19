ONEONTA — Important Films Media will present “Something in the Water,” in its New York premiere at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the documentary focuses on the search for common ground in America. It showcases 200 voices from 30 states during a 16,500 mile journey, through a 50-day trip across America before, during and after the 2020 presidential election.
Produced and directed by award-winning Gilbertsville filmmakers Joseph C. Stillman and Jeri Wachter, during the filming they said in the release that they witnessed neighbors in Gilbertsville and Oneonta and surrounding towns come forward to answer questions about the state of the country, sparking a critical dialog about national societal issues.
The film received the Grand Festival Award for State of the Nation at the Berkeley Film Festival in California, Best of the Fest at the South Texas Underground Film Festival, the Morehouse College Human Rights Festival in Atlanta, and Rhode Island International Film Festival.
Both filmmakers will be present for an audience discussion after each screening.
Musical guest artists, Gerry and Emily Falco will perform in the atrium/bar area starting at 6 p.m. when the doors will open for the evening.
Seats may be reserved.
Visit https://some thinginthewater.today/ for more information.
