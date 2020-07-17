Driftwood fiddler/singer to give mini-concert

Music on the Delaware will present Claire Byrne at its 17th Virtual House Party at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23. The 40-minute concert will take place on Zoom.
Best known as the fiddler and singer for the band Driftwood, Byrne has been traveling and playing professionally since 2010, presenters said in a media release. Although the violin is her first instrument, her career as a singer-songwriter has taken flight over the past few years.
For the virtual live performance, Byrne will perform original songs along with a some covers. A few fiddle tunes to round out the performance, the release said.
For more music by Byrne, visit her YouTube Channel at https://tinyurl.com/y7h8bvy5.
Tips can be directed to Byrne through Venmo at @taffycleveland, or through PayPal at claire.byrne86@gmail.com.
For access to the zoom concert, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85413227162 or put in the meeting ID 854 1322 7162 at zoom.com/join.
Music on the Delaware’s final Summer Virtual House Party will take place on Thursday, July 30, and will feature Tim Bartz and daughters in Brookside Trio. The trio will blend oldies folk, country and rock. The Zoom access code is the same as listed above.
