ONEONTA — The Driftwoods will perform classic honky-tonk music with Jason Wicks from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at B Side Ballroom at 1 Clinton Plaza in Oneonta.
B Side reports that it continues to serve beverages only, is not taking reservations and seating may be limited.
The doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 and are available at https://bsideballroom.ticketleap.com/the-driftwoods-w-vsg/.
Find B Side Ballroom on Facebook for more information.
The following Saturday, Feb. 26, in Bainbridge, Nothin’ Fancy will perform blugrass music at 7 p.m. at Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre at 15 N. Main St. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
General admission tickets are $15 and $12 for seniors and miltiary veterans.
Call 607-288-3882 to reserve tickets.
