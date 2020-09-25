The Survive Then Thrive Task Force will host free drive-in movies starting this weekend.
The gates will open at 6 p.m. for three Saturdays in a row at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center parking lot at 24 Market St. in Oneonta. Lawn seating will also be available with a 50-person maximum. In the event of inclement weather, the move will be shown at Club Odyssey at 80 Water St.
The series will open Sept. 26 with “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth,” followed Oct. 3 by “Jurassic Park,” closing with “The Hunger Games” on Oct. 10.
For more information or to volunteer, call 607-353-7143.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.