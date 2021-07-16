FRANKLIN — The Franklin Farmers’ Market will welcome Colleen Kattau and Jane Zell to the Music at the Market outdoor stage on Sunday, July 18. They will play Americana upbeat folk music with a Latin American twist from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
According to presenters, Kattau is a bilingual vocalist, guitarist and composer of songs.
Her poetic originals and charismatic stage presence inspire hope and spark imagination and audience participation.
She has shared the stage with legendary performers Pete Seeger, Holly Near and Tom Paxton.
Zell finds her groove bending musical styles and elements from the American soundscape, and with a rootsy approach to vocals and guitar her performances are warm, expressive and willful.
The performance is free. Tables and chairs will be available and guests are welcome to bring their own chairs. The Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Institute Street and includes food and home décor vendors from Franklin and surrounding towns. Visit www.franklinlocal.org/matm2021/ for more information.
