SUNY Cobleskill and the Antarctic Artists and Writers Collective will present “Tales and Pictures from Antarctica: Diving Under the Ice and Climbing Glaciers for Science Communication,” a virtual presentation, from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
According to a media release, deploying multidisciplinary artists who have a specific interest in creating materials and projects that speak to audiences and actively promote the understanding of scientific research in Antarctica has become an essential focus of the National Science Foundation’s Antarctic Artists & Writers program over the past two decades.
In their projects, Kirsten Carlson and Karen Romano Young combine illustration and writing to create stories about scientists — their research and their ground-breaking findings. Carlson and Young will present their internet-based projects “Fathom Antarctica” and “#AntarcticLog” and discuss their work as mediators between scientific research and the public during the presentation, which will be available via Zoom and Facebook Live on Antarctic Collective’s page. Registration for active participation may be done at at aawcollective.com/adequate-earth-events
The program is presented as part of “Adequate Earth: A Virtual Exhibit Exploring Antarctica through the Arts.”
