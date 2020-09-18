Duo to kick off fall series

Music on the Delaware will open its fall 2020 season with a twice-a-month series of free “Virtual Coffeehouse” events. The first hourlong concert, via Zoom, will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, featuring Rakish.
Rakish is composed of fiddler Maura Shawn Scanlin and folk guitarist Conor Hearn of the Boston area. The duo performs an integrated mix of Celtic fiddle tunes, traditional American tunes, original compositions and baroque music. From the Irish tune “Rakish Paddy,” the name aptly suits the duo and their shared background in traditional Irish and Scottish music, presenters said in a media release.
Scanlin, a two-time U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion and a winner of the Glenfiddich Fiddle Competition, “wields the technical range of an accomplished classical violinist and the deep sensitivity of a traditional musician,” the release said. Hearn, a native to the Irish music communities of Washington, D.C., and Baltimore now makes his home in Boston playing guitar for a number of traditional music acts and bands.
For more information and to hear music from Rakish, visit https://www.facebook.com/rakishduo/
To access the concert, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82709328311
To give the musicians tips, use PayPal.me/rakishduo.
The schedule for the remainder of the fall coffeehouse concerts are flutist Emily Hutchinson on Oct. 4; singer/songwriter Walt Birbeck on Oct. 18; the Zelos Saxophone Quartet on Nov. 1; and singers John Welton and Lyndsey Stropkey on Nov. 15. All of the free concerts will be live at 7 p.m. Sundays at the above Zoom address.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.