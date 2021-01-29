Duo to perform at Virtual Coffeehouse

Music on the Delaware’s second Spring 2021 Virtual Coffeehouse Concert will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, and will feature clarinetist Robin Seletsky and guitarist Michael Leopold. They will play a mix of klezmer and classical music along with some light jazz. To view the free concert, see www.waltontheatre.org or see it on Zoom at https://uf02web.zoom.us/j/83980655293
Seletsky and Leopold have been musical collaborators since 2009. Having first met as colleagues in the Glimmerglass Opera Orchestra, they have since performed together with members of their larger klezmer ensemble Big Galute, in venues as far away as San Francisco, Honolulu, New York City and the Netherlands, presenters said in a media release They have been featured locally on the Glimmerglass Festival Pavilion series, as soloists with the Catskill Symphony and have been presented in concert by the Oneonta Concert Association, Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta. Most recently, the duo’s presentation was aired virtually by the Houston Holocaust Museum.
Seletsky has performed and taught in the area since 1982. She is instructor of clarinet at Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta, has thousands of followers on YouTube as a result of her klezmer instructional videos, and has had an active online teaching studio for several years. Leopold is a professional lute and theorbo specialist. He performs regularly with the San Francisco and Houston Grand Opera companies, and is a recording artist on the Naxos label.
More information on Seletsky can be found at robinseletsky.com/ and www.facebook.com/robinclarinet. Information on the Big Galute can be found at www.biggalute.com or www.facebook.com/biggalute
A video clip can be found https://bit.ly/3p3ZfpW.
Upcoming Virtual Coffeehouse concerts are northern Catskill guitarist/vocalist Mike Herman on Feb. 21, country/western singer Wes St. Onge on March 7; bodhran player Anna Colliton and fiddler Alasdair White on March 21; singer/guitarist Tom Wadsworth on April 18; jazz pianist Dave Braham on May 2; and Blue Tonic Band on May 16. The same Zoom address will be used for all coffeehouse concerts.
