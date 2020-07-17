Duo to perform concert for 6OTS

With in-person concerts on hold for the foreseeable future, 6 On The Square in Oxford will host an online concert featuring Americana/folk duo The Black Feathers at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 19.
Webcasting live from their home in the U.K., Sian Chandler and Ray Hughes combine elements of folk, roots, Americana and Southern rock.
Hughes and Chandler collaborated on several musical projects before becoming The Black Feathers and life partners in 2012, presenters said in a media release.
The Black Feathers performed extensively in the U.K., and have begun performing in the U.S. over the past few years —– including a past performance at 6OTS. The duo has performed at the Philadelphia Folk Festival and AmericanaFest, and at official showcases at the Northeast Regional and Far-West Folk Alliance conferences.
Tickets for the July 19 online concert are $20 (plus $2 service fee); purchase online at 6onthesquare.org. Those who buy tickets will receive emails about how to view the show.
Upcoming online is David Jacobs-Strain on Aug. 15. 6OTS, quarantine guidelines permitting, is also planning live performances by Vance Gilbert on Oct. 3, Brooks Williams on Oct. 31, Katherine Rondeau on Nov. 7; Alice Howe and Freebo on Dec. 6; and the Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio on Dec. 19.
6 On The Square in a not-for-profit, volunteer-based acoustic music listening room and arts venue at 6 Lafayette Park in downtown Oxford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.