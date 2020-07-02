Ed Gliha and Ken Held, both original members of roots band Fetish Lane, will perform at the Empire House in Gilbertsville at 6 p.m. Friday, July 3. The duo will perform on the porch of the old inn.
Gliha and Held have played and written music together for nearly 25 years. They have released four studio albums together with Fetish Lane, along with many home recordings, the duo said in the release. Some of their songs have received radio play throughout the country. The music, a blend of folk, rock, country and bluegrass, will feature Gliha on bass guitar and Held on acoustic guitar, with both sharing the vocals.
To hear their music, visit www.membersoffetishlane.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.