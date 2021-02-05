Duo to perform virtual concert

Music on the Delaware will host a Valentine’s virtual concert from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, with Stephanie Bettman and Luke Halpin. There will be an intermission and an opportunity to win door prizes.
Bettman and Halpin play original folk/Americana music. They have been touring as a duo since 2008, and incorporating a trio and quartet since 2013. During their time together, they have performed at various arts centers throughout the U.S. and abroad and have been recognized in several Regional and National competitions.
Bettman is an accomplished writer, singer and fiddler and is described as a triple threat. Vocally, she is compared to Joan Baez and Emmylou Harris. Her fiddling combines elements of bluegrass and jazz. She is a former actress and trapeze artist.
Halpin is a renowned multi-instrumentalist. He plays guitar, mandolin, fiddle and banjo. He has shared the stage with Merle Haggard, Lone Star, and The Steve Miller Band.
For more information, visit www.bettmanandhalpin.com.
Admission is free, but donations are welcome when registering at https://tinyurl.com/3plmka6d.
