MIDDLEBURGH — For the second concert in its fall Acoustic Music Series, W. Whitman Books will present alt-country singer/songwriter/fiddler Sara Milonovich with Greg Anderson from 7 to 8:30p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the store’s concert space at 304 Main St. in Middleburgh.
According to a media release, Milonovich, who grew up on a working farm in rural New York, was leading her own band by age 9.
She is also presently appearing as a featured violinist/fiddler in the Broadway musical, “Come From Away.” With her band Daisycutter, Milonovich offers an ode to the blue-collar north on her latest album Northeast, exploring down-and-out cities, abandoned farms, heartbreak, resilience and hope — all things the Northeast shares with the rest of blue collar America.
She will be joined by her longtime guitarist and Daisycutter bandmate Greg Anderson.
The concert will be limited to 20 attendees. Proof of full COVID 19 vaccination with a state-issued white card or New York electronic Excelsior Pass must be presented at the door in order to be allowed to enter. Face masks must also be worn at all times while on the premises.
All seats are reserved. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Priced at $20, tickets may be purchased from noon until 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, or purchased with a debit/credit card via online invoice by emailing w.whitmanbooks@yahoo.com. Call 518-827-3377 or visit www.facebook.com/bestreads304 for more information.
