With in-person concerts on hold for the foreseeable future, 6 On The Square in Oxford will host an online concert with folk singer/songwriters Pat Wictor and Noah Zacharin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9.
Wictor joined the folk and acoustic scene as a slide guitarist known for "fresh interpretations of traditional and contemporary songs," presenters said in a media release. "Since then, he has made his mark as a singer-songwriter penning lean and poetic songs that honor — and subvert — rural blues and gospel traditions."
For seven years he toured as one-third of Brother Sun, the harmonizing trio with Joe Jencks and Greg Greenway. The group had two No. 1 CDs on the Folk DJ charts, and a nationwide tour.
Wictor’s newest recording is a duo album titled “Counterpoise,” a collaboration with jazz vocalist Deborah Latz. The two first sang together at a vocal improvisation workshop led by Bobby McFerrin. His most recent solo release, “This is Absolutely Real: Visions and Versions of Phil Ochs,” reached No. 2 on the Folk DJ charts and was nominated for Best Tribute Album by the Independent Music Awards, according to the release.
Wictor has won the Falcon Ridge Emerging Artist Showcase, was nominated for Emerging Artist of the Year by the Folk Alliance and for Gospel Song of the Year by the Independent Music Awards, and was a finalist in the Kerrville New Folk songwriting contest. His CD “Sunset Waltz” also reached No. 2 on the Folk DJ charts, and “Heaven is so High” and “Waiting for the Water” both reached No. 4. For more on Wictor, visit patwictor.com.
In the release, presenters described Zacharin as "a guitar master multi-genre songwriter and dynamic performer." Born in Montreal, Zacharin splits his time between Toronto, the road and an off-grid cabin on the Canadian Shield, the release said. He became a full-time recording and touring musician in 2015.
Zacharin's “Strange Rider” (2016) made a number of best-of lists for 2016. His latest album, the 14-song “A Startle of Wings,” has just been released.
As a soloist, he has opened shows for Odetta, David Lindley, Dave Van Ronk, Jesse Winchester, Alex de Grassi and Fairport Convention. He has performed internationally from clubs to concert halls, the release said. As a producer and instrumentalist, he has performed on more than 60 recordings by artists from across North America. For more on Zacharin, visit noahsong.com.
Tickets for the May 9 online concert are $20, plus a $2 service fee), which can be purchase online at 6onthesquare.org. Those who buy tickets will receive an email about how to view the show.
The 13th anniversary concert with the Trial of Cato, scheduled for June 20 has been canceled. Coming up in the fall are The Black Feathers on Sept. 5; Vance Gilbert on Oct. 3; Brooks Williams on Oct. 31, Katherine Rondeau on Nov. 7; Nobody's Girl on Nov. 21; Alice Howe and Freebo on Dec. 6; and the Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio on Dec. 19.
6 On The Square Inc. is a not-for-profit acoustic music listening room and arts venue at 6 Lafayette Park in downtown Oxford.
