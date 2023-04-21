ONEONTA — “The Eagles Experience” will make its return locally at 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, noted as being one of the most authentic Eagles tribute bands out there today, the band not only covers original Eagles songs from the 1970’s but each member of the band coordinates with their original Eagles protégé in both instrumental and singing capabilities.
“To me the most important part of our show is that it is 100 percent live,” band member Steve Kareta said in the release. This means the band does not use prerecorded backing tracks.
“This is a solid band,” he added. “We have five guys, and we all take active roles in performing live, both instrumentally and vocally, including the five-part harmonies.”
Described as making guests want to dance and sing from their seats, the performance will include songs only written and recorded by the Eagles as a band including fan favorites and greatest hits.
Foothills Performing Arts Center Executive Director Geoff Doyle said in the release that the band has always received rave reviews and noted that it has been a few years since the band performed at there. “We are so excited to have them back,” he said, adding “This show is always well attended.”
Most recently the band was the headliner at the 2021 Standin’ On The Corner” Festival in Winslow, Arizona, where they performed with American Idol winner Jake Hoot.
The doors will open at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets are also available at Foothills Performing Arts Center and Five Star Subaru of Oneonta.
Call Foothills at 607-431-2080 for more information.
