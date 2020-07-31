To establish a working virtual relationship with professional and emerging visual artists in order to highlight gallery exhibitors and promote the regional visual arts community, the Earlville Opera House is accepting virtual requests for proposals for online presentation.
Submissions will be accepted on a rolling basis. Artists must submit 10 digital images of recent work for review to info@earlvilleoperahouse.com. The images should represent the virtual artwork that the artist is proposing to show and must be in PC-compatible files in jpg or pdf format. Each image should be labeled with a title, size, type of medium, date created, price if for sale and the artist’s name.
All media and styles will be considered. High quality works by professional and emerging artists who live part-time or full-time in the Southern Tier and Central New York regions are given priority, although other artists are considered.
There is no fee for submissions.
Artists may include any details of their proposed artwork that will help the panel understand its intent and impact.
Work is juried by a professional panel, a group of visual arts professionals that comprise the Earlville Opera House Gallery Committee. Artists will be notified within two weeks of submission.
For works that are chose, EOH members will discuss virtual options to create an exhibit that is unique to artist’s style.
Artists will then be assigned dates for the virtual showing on EOH’s social media platforms.
Artists may provide a title for the show. EOH will retain a 30% commission on all artwork sold.
For more details, visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com or email info@earlvilleoperahouse.com.
