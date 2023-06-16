EARLVILLE — Pride Month will be celebrated when the nonprofit group Pride Paranormal NY conducts a guided paranormal investigation at the 1892 Earlville Opera House from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 23.
According to a media release, the group will be led by seasoned Paranormal Investigator Kenny Harris who will provide a night of what he describes as fun education and an exploration of the paranormal possibilities at EOH.
Regional musician Lauren Mettler will perform on stage during the event because music reportedly invokes spirits at the historic venue.
As further stated in the release, Pride Paranormal NY is described as a fully inclusive paranormal investigation team that originated in Central New York.
Through community engagement, workshops, paranormal investigations and lectures, Pride Paranormal NY seeks to work with their community to provide a safe, inclusive and understanding atmosphere to explore the concepts of spirituality, identity, and the paranormal, while educating participants on the diverse cultural and spiritual history of New York. Pride Paranormal NY also works with local community groups and historical sites to increase the visibility of underrepresented populations, and educate guests, through the scope of pseudo-scientific paranormal investigations.
Pride Paranormal NY is funded entirely by guest donations, and provides its services to historic sites, museums, and charities at no cost to support these venues. The group is an LGBTQIA+ focused paranormal investigation team operating in the state of New York that celebrates both pride and the paranormal.
According to Harris, “We’re not specifically looking for just queer ghosts.” He explained that being LGBTQIA+ focused means focusing on language, behavior, and methods that are inclusive and respectful of the identities of its members. Adding further to his comments in the media release, Harris said “Queer folx, trans individuals, non binary people, etc. have always existed, and I hope having an inclusive, supportive, caring group aids in communicating with spirits who deserve to be acknowledged.”
Proceeds will support the mission of EOH.
Earlville Opera House Arts Center is at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville.
Tickets are $20 per person. Attendance will be limited. The required registration may be completed by calling 315-691-3550 or visiting www.earlvilleo perahouse.com.
