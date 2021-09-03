Earlville Opera House to host Courtyard Show

Earlville Opera House will feature Reyna Stagnaro during a donation Courtyard Show at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
Stagnaro is a singer/songwriter who also plays mandolin and tenor guitar. Her albums “Coalyard Of Dreams” (2021) and “Painted Hills” (2015) have been played on Public Radio Common Threads (WAER), Bluegrass Ramble (WCNY) and Colgate University Radio (WRCU).
She performs and offers songwriting workshops in Central New York. For more information, visit www.reynastagnaro.com.
Earlville Opera House is at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville. For more information, visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com or call 315-691-3550.
