Earlville Opera House to host online concert

The Earlville Opera House will present a virtual live streaming concert from its historic stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28
Central New York singer, songwriter, guitarist and promoter Bruce Ward will perform a live concert that will be live-streamed on the EOH Facebook page. For this fund-raising performance Ward will be joined (virtually) by several guests. Seen in pre-recorded video will be John McCutcheon, Matt Nakoa, Jenn Schott, Bandits on the Run and Scott Cook, all of whom either have played or were scheduled to play at the Opera House.
The COVID-19 pandemic has decimated the Opera House finances due to no performances or onsite activities the organization relies on for income, presenters said in a media release. During the live concert, organizers will post a link where donations can be made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.